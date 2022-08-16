'I Am Suffering': Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment For 'Mental Health Issues' Following Months Of Legal Trouble, Erratic Behavior

A couple of weeks later, Miller was arrested for second-degree arrest after getting into a fight at a home around 1 AM.

In June, Miller was hit with a temporary protective order by the family of a 12-year-old in Massachusetts. The kid's mother said she became worried after Miller started buying her daughter gifts. Another set of parents obtained a protective order against the actor after Miller allegelly "physically and emotionally abused" their daughter.

Recently, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

Miller's decision to enter treatment comes after sources said Warner Bros was strategizing on how to release The Flash. Many believed the studio would scrap the project but they have been going full steam ahead.