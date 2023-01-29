Brandi Glanville Reportedly Booted From 'RHUGT' Set After 'Major' Fight With 'RHONJ' Alum Caroline Manzo: Source
Brandi Glanville was reportedly sent packing after getting into a huge blowout with new rival Caroline Manzo during the filming of Season 4 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
"I'm hearing there was a MAJOR fight filming RHUGT4 in Morocco!" podcast host Zack Peter tweeted, noting his information had been confirmed by two separate sources. "Apparently Brandi Glanville got sent home early and Caroline Manzo left early on her own accord."
An anonymous source submission to DeuxMoi also claimed an "out of control ex Housewife allegedly took things too far" with an "OG" during filming and speculated it "might result in some legal action" in the future.
There has been no confirmation on whether or not Glanville and Manzo will be back following the reported fight.
"Brandi being on the cusp of a comeback and crashing and burning and [sic] a self destructive way makes me so sad," one fan reacted to the rumors. "I'm alleging of course but I always root for her."
Glanville is well known for her nonchalant use of bad language and her explosive feuds throughout her time on Real Housewives Beverly Hills, from butting heads with Kim and Kyle Richards to her fallout with former bestie Lisa Vanderpump.
The 50-year-old reality star's reported run-in with Manzo comes soon after she revealed she'd been particularly nervous about meeting the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum during an appearance on Melissa Gorga‘s On Display podcast.
"I met Caroline one time but she wasn’t super friendly. So I’m a little worried about her," she explained, sharing that she was unsure how her casual use of swear words and nicknames will effect their relationship. "Like, they don’t know me …it’s like my language. I like the F-word. But, you know, like, that’s just me. So I’m a little worried that she’s going to go military-style. And she’s not going to understand me."
The premiere date for the Morocco-based season of RHUGT has yet to be announced. It will star Glanville and Manzo, alongside Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Camille Grammer Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, and Alex McCord.