Brandi Glanville Reportedly Booted From 'RHUGT' Set After 'Major' Fight With 'RHONJ' Alum Caroline Manzo: Source

"I'm hearing there was a MAJOR fight filming RHUGT4 in Morocco!" podcast host Zack Peter tweeted, noting his information had been confirmed by two separate sources. "Apparently Brandi Glanville got sent home early and Caroline Manzo left early on her own accord."

An anonymous source submission to DeuxMoi also claimed an "out of control ex Housewife allegedly took things too far" with an "OG" during filming and speculated it "might result in some legal action" in the future.

There has been no confirmation on whether or not Glanville and Manzo will be back following the reported fight.