Eddie Cibrian Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Bombshell Claim He Had Affair With 'Cave' Costar Piper Perabo
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville came forward with some explosive allegations, claiming actress Piper Perabo and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while filming the 2005 horror-action flick The Cave.
The Bravolebrity claimed that she made "friends on set" who told her "a lot of things" after she noticed their allegedly flirty banter.
"And [Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," she told Page Six.
Following the bombshell interview, Cibrian addressed the claims in a statement to RadarOnline.com.
"I'm sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it's untrue now," a rep for the actor said. "Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary. Fun times at the Christmas table await."
Story is developing ...