Brandi Glanville Rocks A Festive Red Swimsuit After Ex Eddie Cibrian Addresses Her Explosive Piper Perabo Affair Claim

Dec. 21 2022, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville was all smiles as she got into the holiday spirit during a beach outing in Malibu, putting her recent drama with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian behind her.

Wearing a bright red swimsuit and a matching Santa Claus hat, she appeared to be in great spirits on Monday as she frolicked on the sand and flaunted her figure.

Piper Perabo.

The Drinking and Dating author sported a matching pedicure to complete her cheery and festive look in photos published by Daily Mail.

Glanville sent shockwaves earlier this week with her surprising claims in a recent interview, revealing that she suspected Cibrian and his former costar Piper Perabo had a fling while filming The Cave back in 2005 — an allegation he has since denied.

"[Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," said Glanville, claiming the Yellowstone actress was "flirting" with her then-spouse "right in front of me" during her visit to Romania.

"I made friends on set and I heard a lot of things," she told Page Six.

"He convinced me that it wasn't true," Glanville added about why she stayed with Cibrian at the time. "We had a 1-year-old son and he was the love of my life at the time and, you know, there was a lot of convincing me of things."

Brandi Glanville.

Cibrian later shut down the allegations in a statement to RadarOnline.com, revealing he thought they put the subject to rest years ago.

"I'm sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it's untrue now," a rep for the actor said on December 20. "Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary. Fun times at the Christmas table await."

LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian.

The exes were together for 13 years and married for eight before parting ways following news of his romance with LeAnn Rimes.

Cibrian and Perabo's fellow Coyote Ugly star first met on the set of the Lifetime television movie Northern Lights and got married in April 2011, around two years after the duo ended their respective marriages.

