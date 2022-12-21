LeAnn Rimes Fears Her 27-Year Music Career Is Over Due To Vocal Cord Issues: Sources
LeAnn Rimes has become fearful that she’s hit the end of the road with her 27-year music career after rupturing a vocal cord, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 40-year-old Can’t Fight the Moonlight singer was forced to postpone dates on her annual holiday concert tour after doctors discovered a bleeding vocal cord believed to be caused by violent coughing while LeAnn suffered from a bout of the flu.
“LeAnn is a trooper and wanted to taker steroid injections to keep on the road, but her doctors told her it could damage her voice even further,” a friend revealed. “She was ordered not to sing — or even talk!”
“She was also given the sobering news that in some cases, the vocal cords harden and become unable to vibrate after hemorrhaging, which could end her singing career for good.”
The medical drama has caused even more stress for LeAnn, who’s been forthcoming in talking about her ongoing battles with anxiety and depression.
A source noted that LeAnn is the main breadwinner in her family. Her husband, former CSI: Miami and Third Watch actor Eddie Cibrian, 49, saw his last television show, Country Comfort, canceled last year after airing just one season.
“LeAnn and Eddie have a huge home in Los Angeles and live a pretty lavish lifestyle,” said the source. “LeAnn makes millions on the road performing, which is their main source of income. But if that dries up, she and Eddie could face a serious money crunch.”
LeAnn and Eddie met in 2009 while working on the TV film, Northern Lights.
The two were photographed eating dinner at a restaurant in March 2009. The relationship was a problem since Eddie was still married.
Eddie's wife Brandi Glanville filed for divorce from the actor after the photos were published. In 2010, LeAnn admitted her part in the affair and said, “I take responsibility for everything I've done. I hate that people got hurt, but I don't regret the outcome.”
The actor and LeAnn went on to walk down the aisle in April 2011 and have been together ever since.
Recently, Eddie and LeAnn have worked things out with Brandi and are on friendly terms.