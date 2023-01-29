Ciara Slams Fox News Commentator After He Blames 'Chaos And Disunity' Leading To Tyre Nichols' Beating On 'Cities Run By Single Mothers'
Ciara called out Fox News commentator Jason Whitlock after he attempted to shift the blame for Tyre Nichols' tragic death from the police officers to "single Black mothers."
"There is a racial element. And this is a story about young Black men and their inability to treat each other in a humane way," Whitlock told Tucker Carlson in a clip, noting that everybody involved were "Black men" between the ages of 24 to 32-years-old, comparing the brutal footage to "gang violence."
Whitlock also claimed the video "looked like what young Black men do when they're supervised by a single Black woman," adding, "that's what they got going on" in the Memphis Police Department, referring to Chief Cerelyn Davis.
Slamming the city for electing "some Black woman" to run the department, he yet again heaved the blame on moms, saying: "We are getting the same chaos, disunity and violence that we get in a lot of these cities run by single mothers."
Following the shocking segment, Ciara slammed the news personality on social media.
"As a Black man to get on national tv and say something like this is irresponsible," she tweeted on Saturday, January 28. "A lot of amazing kids have come from single mothers. For you to also undermine single Black women in the midst of this tragedy is so sad. This woman just lost her son! Do better!"
Other commenters pointed out that Chief Davis is actually married and her child is an adult, calling Whitlock an "idiot" for comparing her to a single mother.
As Radar previously reported, 29-year-old Nichols was beaten by five Memphis P.D. officers after being pulled over for a traffic stop and died three days later on January 10.
All five officers involved — Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Tadarrius Bean, and Demetrius Haley — were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.
So far, four of the five cops have been released on bail and are awaiting trial.