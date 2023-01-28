Home > Omg > crime Protester Spotted Jumping On Hood Of Police Car After The Death Of Tyre Nichols Source: mega Photo from protests in Massachusetts By: Radar Staff Jan. 28 2023, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Protesters flooded Times Square in New York City on Friday, January 28, to speak out against the brutal slaying of Tyre Nichols. Marchers were heard chanting "no justice, no peace," and "no racist police." Although the demonstration began peacefully, one man was arrested after he was seen jumping on the hood of a New York Police Department vehicle, and at least three others were also led away in cuffs following an unspecified confrontation with cops in the area.

29-year-old Nichols was brutally beaten by five Memphis P.D. officers after being pulled over for a traffic stop. He died on January 10. Earlier Friday night, Hawk Newsome, the cofounder of Black Lives Matter's Greater New York segment, made a passionate speech about the pain and sense of injustice being felt by all as he spoke out against calls for peace. "Was they peaceful when they were stomping on brother Nichols’ head, when they was hitting him with that baton," he said to the crowd. "Was they peaceful with Rodney King, was they peaceful with George Floyd, Eric Garner! But they want us to always be peaceful." "I’m not telling you to come out here and wild out but we ain’t never taking violence off the f–king table. Because that’s the language of America," he continued. "I can’t stand seeing another black man screaming. I can’t stomach it."

As Radar previously reported, all five officers — Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Tadarrius Bean, and Demetrius Haley — involved in Nichols death were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression, but as of Friday, four of the five cops had posted bond and were released from jail as they await further legal proceedings.

Prior to the release of the bodycam footage documenting the incident, Memphis Police Chief, Cerelyn Davis, described the horrific crime as consisting of "acts that defy humanity," claiming the officers showed a "disregard for life" and a "physical interaction" that went "above and beyond what is required in law enforcement."

"I'm sure that individuals watching will feel what the family felt," Davis warned at the time. "And if you don't, then you're not a human being."

Footage of the protest was reported by ABC 7 and CBS New York per New York Post.