Woody Allen Child Abuse Claims Probed In New Investigation

Mia Farrow and her famous children, including journalist Ronan Farrow, are bracing for a new tell-all about their controversial family — a book that is promising to expose the “dark side” of their “cracked fairytale life.” Titled The Farrows of Hollywood: Their Dark Side of Paradise, the biography from author Marilyn Ann Moss claims to investigate Mia’s sordid allegations against her Hollywood director ex-husband Woody Allen and pull back the curtain on what she has labelled a “fairytale Hollywood family” where “all was not as it seemed.”

“The Farrows of Hollywood: Their Dark Side of Paradise reveals that Mia Farrow's allegations of sexual molestation by Woody Allen of their seven-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan, has roots in Farrow’s childhood relationship with her father, John Farrow,” according to a blurb provided to RadarOnline.com, promoting the book. “John was often an abusive father to his children, his wife, and to his co-workers in Hollywood. Called the most disliked man in Hollywood, John Farrow was a tortured, tragic artist and father. He left his children a legacy of trauma and pain that the family kept hidden. It erupted only years later when Mia Farrow unknowingly revealed her pain through her words and behavior in her allegations aimed at Allen.”

Mia’s father was an Australian born Oscar-winning director who was married to actress Maureen O'Sullivan, who played Jane in the Tarzan series of films. “The book includes new research, never-before-revealed interviews with actors who worked with John Farrow, and an original theory from author, biographer, and documentarian Marilyn Ann Moss,” the blurb continued.

In 1992, authorities in Connecticut investigated Mia’s allegations that Woody abused their young daughter Dylan. Required by law to report the accusations, a pediatrician contacted authorities. No criminal charges were ever filed against Woody. However, the disturbing allegations became the centerpiece of a bitter custody battle between the former partners — and a judge later rejected both the filmmaker's bid for custody of their three kids and the allegation of sexual abuse.

The Annie Hall director has always vehemently denied all claims he was inappropriate with Dylan, who is now in her thirties. Woody charged jilted Mia tried to poison Dylan and her other children —including son Ronan, the journalist behind the takedown expose of monster filmmaker Harvey Weinstein — against him after discovering his romantic relationship with another of her daughters, Soon-Yi Previn. Soon-Yi is Woody's current wife.

The now 87-year-old also has claimed his spurned ex Mia coached Dylan into making the shocking statements. In the director’s explosive memoir, Apropos of Nothing, which was published in 2020 by the same publisher behind the latest tell-all, the octogenarian hotly denied sexually molesting one daughter, while discussing his “lust” for Previn. “At the very early stages of our new relationship, when lust reigns supreme, we [Woody and Soon-Yi] couldn’t keep our hands off each other,” he gushed. The Oscar winner was 56 and Soon-Yi was just 21 when the two hooked up in December 1991 — while he was still involved with her mom. Woody had been dating Mia — who’d starred in 13 of his movies — since 1979. The Rosemary’s Baby beauty discovered the affair when she found sleazy photos of Soon-Yi at the director's apartment.

“Of course I understand her shock, her dismay, her rage, everything. It was the correct reaction,” Allen wrote in the book. But the director also expressed no regret over seducing the Korean orphan who was adopted by Mia and her then-husband, famed composer André Previn, in 1978. “Sometimes, when the going got rough and I was maligned everywhere, I was asked if I had known the outcome, do I ever wish I never took up with Soon-Yi?” he wrote. “I always answered I’d do it again in a heartbeat.” He married Soon-Yi in 1997. They have two adopted kids.

His book was dropped by its original publisher after being blasted by critics over long-standing allegations he’d sexually abused Dylan. He blamed the claims on Mia’s “Ahab-like quest” for revenge. “I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish,” he said. He admitted plopping his head in seven-year-old Dylan’s lap but insisted: “I certainly didn’t do anything improper to her. I was in a room full of people watching TV mid-afternoon.” In his tome, Woody said he believes Dylan’s brother, Ronan, who crusades against sexual assault, is his son — despite Mia suggesting the journalist was really fathered during a fling with her ex-hubby Frank Sinatra. “I think he’s mine, though I’ll never really know,” he shrugged.

In a 2016 interview, retired Connecticut State Attorney Frank Maco, who probed the initial claims, said the filmmaker only dodged a child abuse charge in 1993 because he believed a celebrity trial would have destroyed the alleged victim, Dylan. “It was a heart-wrenching decision, but it was a decision that had to be made,” the attorney said. “I was not going to sacrifice that child on an altar of sensationalism.”