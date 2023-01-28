Bruises, Torn Fingernail & Fearful For Her Safety: Pamela Anderson's Tumultuous Marriage With Rocker Ex Tommy Lee EXPOSED Years After Abuse Allegations
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee had a whirlwind romance that led the star-crossed lovers to marry just days after they began seeing each other.
As the years went by, however, their red-hot union would ultimately fizzle out after abuse allegations involving two of Hollywood's biggest celebrities sent shockwaves.
"He ripped photos off the wall, threw furniture around and broke expensive crystal pieces," one source claimed about the showdown that led to his arrest in February 1998, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. "The house looked like a disaster area. Pam called 911, but then Tommy calmed down and begged her not to press charges."
The Playboy model and Mötley Crüe drummer had exchanged their vows on a beach in Cancun in February 1995, and in no time, their relationship was put to the ultimate test.
After putting on a united front throughout their sex tape scandal, the couple welcomed their first child, Brandon, in May 1996.
Later that year, she filed for divorce a first time in November, but the filing was later dropped when the duo got back together.
A few months after welcoming their second child, Dylan, in late 1997, Lee was arrested at the couple's California home and charged with felony spousal abuse and child abuse in February 1998 before the latter charge was dropped.
RadarOnline.com has learned that insiders claimed she turned to her future husband, now-ex Jon Peters, for help at the time. "Jon has elaborate security and she feels safe with him," an insider shared. "She dated Jon before, but they have stayed close friends. She knew she could run to him when the heat was on."
Anderson filed for divorce a second time on February 26, 1998, and a few months later, Lee was sentenced to jail for six months over charges of spousal abuse on May 20.
Deputy Dist. Atty. Kathy Solorzano had told the court the altercation left Anderson with bruises, a torn fingernail, and fear for the safety of her two sons.
Outside of the Malibu Municipal Courthouse, Anderson said Lee had shown remorse as she told reporters, "I'm very proud of Tommy. I'm happy he took responsibility for this. And I think it's the first step towards healing."
More recently, she recalled back to that trying time, revealing she will always think highly of her ex despite their past trials and tribulations.
"I still couldn't believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night," she wrote of that experience in her new memoir, Love, Pamela. "We were both devastated, but I had to protect my babies."