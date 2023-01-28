Pamela Anderson's Short-Lived Husband Jon Peters Leaves Her $10 MILLION In His Will After 12-Day Marriage
Pamela Anderson's former husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, revealed he will be leaving her a handsome chunk of change in his will.
RadarOnline.com has learned he carved out $10 million of his fortune, especially for the Baywatch icon, whom he's remained friendly with years after they parted ways.
Anderson met Peters at the iconic Playboy mansion in the late 1980s, living at his estate in Bel Air as she made a name for herself in Hollywood.
The longtime friends would go on to get married years later — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 — although her short-lived union with the A Star Is Born producer was never legal due to paperwork not being filed.
Nonetheless, they have continued to be a part of each other's worlds.
"He's great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death," the Barb Wire bombshell said in an interview with Variety.
Peters said he, too, "will always love Pamela," who will forever have a place in his heart.
"As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not," he gushed to the magazine.
Peters has praised Anderson countless times over the years, previously saying he knew she was destined for superstardom when they first locked eyes.
He described her as "amazingly ambitious" with a business-savvy way about herself "like the early Kardashians."
Aside from a skyrocketing career, Anderson also had a rollercoaster love life.
She was first married to rocker Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, going on to wed musician Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007.
Anderson later tied the knot with Rick Salomon twice, once in 2007 before an annulment in 2008, and getting hitched again in 2014 before divorcing the next year.
She and her fifth husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, made it official in December 2020 but went their separate ways after just 13 months of marriage.