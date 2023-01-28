Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson's Short-Lived Husband Jon Peters Leaves Her $10 MILLION In His Will After 12-Day Marriage

pamela anderson ex jon peters leaves million will pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 27 2023, Published 9:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Pamela Anderson's former husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, revealed he will be leaving her a handsome chunk of change in his will.

RadarOnline.com has learned he carved out $10 million of his fortune, especially for the Baywatch icon, whom he's remained friendly with years after they parted ways.

Article continues below advertisement
pamela anderson ex jon peters leaves million will
Source: MEGA

Anderson met Peters at the iconic Playboy mansion in the late 1980s, living at his estate in Bel Air as she made a name for herself in Hollywood.

The longtime friends would go on to get married years later — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 — although her short-lived union with the A Star Is Born producer was never legal due to paperwork not being filed.

Nonetheless, they have continued to be a part of each other's worlds.

Article continues below advertisement
pamela anderson ex jon peters leaves million will
Source: MEGA

"He's great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death," the Barb Wire bombshell said in an interview with Variety.

Peters said he, too, "will always love Pamela," who will forever have a place in his heart.

"As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not," he gushed to the magazine.

MORE ON:
Pamela Anderson
Article continues below advertisement
pamela anderson ex jon peters leaves million will
Source: MEGA

Peters has praised Anderson countless times over the years, previously saying he knew she was destined for superstardom when they first locked eyes.

He described her as "amazingly ambitious" with a business-savvy way about herself "like the early Kardashians."

Aside from a skyrocketing career, Anderson also had a rollercoaster love life.

Article continues below advertisement
pamela anderson ex jon peters leaves million will
Source: MEGA

She was first married to rocker Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, going on to wed musician Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007.

Anderson later tied the knot with Rick Salomon twice, once in 2007 before an annulment in 2008, and getting hitched again in 2014 before divorcing the next year.

She and her fifth husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, made it official in December 2020 but went their separate ways after just 13 months of marriage.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.