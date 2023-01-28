Pamela Anderson's Short-Lived Husband Jon Peters Leaves Her $10 MILLION In His Will After 12-Day Marriage

"He's great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death," the Barb Wire bombshell said in an interview with Variety.

Peters said he, too, "will always love Pamela," who will forever have a place in his heart.

"As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not," he gushed to the magazine.