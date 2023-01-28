Home > Exclusives > Jen Aniston Exclusive 'He'd Love To See Them Together': Jimmy Kimmel Playing Matchmaker For Jen Aniston, Wants To Hook Her Up With Bill Hader Source: Mega By: Radar Staff Jan. 27 2023, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel has found perfect partners for his pals Jennifer Aniston and Bill Hader — each other, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources claim the late-night host is dying to make a match with his good friends, who've remained unlucky in love following their respective 2018 divorces from Meggie Carey and Justin Theroux.

The Barry star, 44, has dated a slew of Hollywood actress' Rachel Bilson, Anna Kendrick, and Ali Wong, but one source notes: "His love life has been messy and inconsistent." Meanwhile, Aniston, 53, recently opened up about her IVF struggles and revealed she's finally "ready to share myself with another."

There's an added bonus to dating the dad of three. "It would give Jen a window into the kind of family life she's always wanted but basically gave up on years ago," said the insider. "Jimmy would love to see them together."

Aniston has only been married twice. Before divorcing her second husband, Wanderlust co-star Theroux, the Friends actress had another famous split — Brad Pitt.

The world was crushed when America's sweetest couple pulled the plug on their marriage in March 2005, two months after their separation. While Aniston cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing, all signs pointed to Pitt's on-screen chemistry with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie as the reason behind the breakup.

Pitt and Jolie ended up married with six children — three biological and three adopted — before she filed for divorce in 2016. As RadarOnline.com reported, the exes are still tangled in a nasty divorce battle, fighting for custody of their kids. They are also locked in a bitter battle over their once-shared French wine estate — after she sold the shares of the company allegedly behind Pitt's back.

While there's massive tension in his relationship with Jolie, Pitt is still friendly with Aniston — despite the drama behind their split. Fans went wild when the two reunited for a table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High followed by another reunion at the Golden Globes.

Aniston later touched on where the exes stand now. "We speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be," Aniston shared following the film reunion. "We had fun, and it was for a great cause."

