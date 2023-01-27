Lisa Marie's Estate Battle: Priscilla Presley Files To Take Control, Questions 'Validity' Of Amendment Appointing Kids As Trustees

Lisa Marie shared Riley and son Benjamin with her ex-husband Danny Keough, who she was married to from 1988 to 1994. She was also the proud mom of twins Harper and Finley with now-ex Michael Lockwood, whom she divorced in 2016.

Fans were devastated to learn that Lisa Marie died on January 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest in her Calabasas home.

"After Benjamin took his own life, it was very hard for her to get up every day," an insider shared of her grief. "Lisa Marie died of a broken heart, there's no doubt about it."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie and Lockwood were involved in a bitter court battle in the months before her death.