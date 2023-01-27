Lisa Marie's Estate Battle: Priscilla Presley Files To Take Control, Questions 'Validity' Of Amendment Appointing Kids As Trustees
Priscilla Presley took legal action to gain control of late daughter Lisa Marie's estate just weeks after her sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The widow of rock legend Elvis Presley filed new court documents, asking a judge to set aside a 2016 amendment to Lisa's 2010 trust which named Priscilla trustee, along with Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Priscilla found another document dated March 11, 2016, which instead listed Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, Riley Keough, and her late son, Benjamin Keough, as successor co-trustees of her estate.
The discovery has led to some questions and potentially a contentious court battle as Priscilla stated that Lisa Marie's signature "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature," adding that it was neither witnessed nor notarized.
It was also mentioned how the document misspelled Priscilla's name. For those reasons, Priscilla wants the amendment declared invalid.
As we previously reported, Benjamin tragically died from suicide in July 2020, which means Riley would become the sole trustee per the amendment in the case the court does not agree with Priscilla's stance on the matter.
Lisa Marie shared Riley and son Benjamin with her ex-husband Danny Keough, who she was married to from 1988 to 1994. She was also the proud mom of twins Harper and Finley with now-ex Michael Lockwood, whom she divorced in 2016.
Fans were devastated to learn that Lisa Marie died on January 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest in her Calabasas home.
"After Benjamin took his own life, it was very hard for her to get up every day," an insider shared of her grief. "Lisa Marie died of a broken heart, there's no doubt about it."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie and Lockwood were involved in a bitter court battle in the months before her death.
Sources said Lockwood, who shared custody with his former spouse, will have full custody of their 14-year-old twins in the wake of her passing.
"Michael is looking to be named executor of his daughters' trust and finances to gain control of millions in cash," revealed another insider. "But Priscilla believes this is Presley money — and she'll fight tooth and nail to keep his hands off it!"