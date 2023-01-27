West Virginia Businessman SLAMMED For Not Helping Pregnant Wife After She Passed Out During His Presidential Bid Announcement

A West Virginia businessman failed to act when his pregnant wife fainted and fell to the ground during his official 2024 presidential bid announcement, RadarOnline.com has learned. The dramatic scene was captured on video and resulted in the businessman, Rollan Roberts II, being criticized for his delay in rushing to his wife's aid. Rebecca Lea Roberts was five months pregnant with the couple's first child when she collapsed on camera.

Source: @beccalearoberts/Instagram

Rollan is a Republican who has never held public office before announcing his bid for candidacy. Despite his lack of public awareness, the shocking footage has now made his name widely known — and for not ideal reasons. Rollan was seen standing at a podium in a dimly lit lobby adorned with marble as his wife, a man, and the American flag stood beside him. A second man positioned to Rollan's left also watched the event unfold with little concern. Rebecca looked unsteady as her husband continued his speech before losing her balance.

As Rebecca lost control of her body, she took a step toward the man beside her. In a split second, as the five-month-pregnant woman swayed back and forth, her knees gave out and she crumpled to the ground. The man beside her immediately noticed something was wrong and attempted to hold her up before she fell. As Rebecca fainted, the man followed her to the ground as her husband idly stood by.

Source: @beccalearoberts/Instagram

Rollan remained at the podium and watched as she dropped to the ground. Moments — that felt like hours to viewers — passed before he went to check on his wife. Adding to the critic's fuel was the quick action by other individuals in the room, who rushed to Rebecca's side long before her husband. The video of the fall made its rounds on social media and users were quick to demonize Rollan's apparent lack of concern or effort to help his wife in the frightening moment.

Source: @santiagomayer_/Twitter

One Twitter user shared the video clip and captioned the tweet, "You probably missed this but another Republican announced he was running for President while his pregnant wife literally passed out in the background." Another pointed out that one of the men seen in the video tends to the American flag, which Rebecca knocked down when she fell, before checking on the woman. "The momentary 'should I help or should I keep going?' pause is everything you need to know about the Republican party," someone else wrote.

