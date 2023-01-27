Home > True Crime Surveillance Video Shows LSU Student Madison Brooks Leaving Bar With 4 Young Men Accused Of Raping & 'Throwing Her Out Of Car' Source: TV Eyes By: Radar Staff Jan. 27 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Newly obtained surveillance footage taken from a bar in East Baton Rouge shows Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old Louisiana State University student, leaving the bar with the men accused of brutally raping her before her death. The footage, which can be seen here on RadarOnline.com, reveals the final moments of Brooks’ life before the tragedy that befell her. In the early morning hours of January 15, Brooks had gone to Reggie’s bar with the group of men.



During a car ride after leaving the bar, two of the men – Kaivon Washington and an unidentified 17-year-old – reportedly raped her in the backseat. Following the rape, the men dropped Brooks off in a nearby subdivision. She was then struck and killed by a driver in a rideshare car. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, Brooks’ cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries resulting from a second motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

At the time of the incident, Brooks’ blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.319 percent — nearly four times the legal limit. Washington, now aged 18, has been charged with third-degree rape. The anonymous 17-year-old has received the same charge and is currently being kept in Juvenile Detention. The two other men, Everett Lee and Casen Carver, who were in the front of the car during the rape were charged with principle to third-degree rape, meaning they witnessed the incident but did not participate.



Lee and Carver have been released on $75,000 and $50,000 bonds, respectively. New details are also emerging in connection to what took place on the fateful and tragic night in question. According to Ron Haley, the lawyer representing the four men accused of the rape, Brooks’ speech was "slurred" and her motions "abnormal" as they drove around town.

He said Brooks tried to offer instructions, but due to her level of intoxication, the males had a hard time comprehending her slurs. In a fit of disappointment, she used "choice language" in an argument with Casen, who was trying to determine where they needed to take her. Around 1:59 AM, Casen pulled the automobile over. According to the arrest warrant, he asked Brooks for her address, but she struggled to respond.



It was then that Kaivon and the unnamed 17-year-old began to allegedly rape the student. At 2:49 AM, the vehicle was seen driving away. Just 50 minutes later, Brooks was struck by a car and killed. "Sober or not, the actions taken were inexcusable," said East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Investigator Thomas Newman at the suspects' bond hearing.

In a subsequent development, Reggie’s – a popular college bar situated within walking range of LSU's campus – has had its liquor license revoked since the men are mostly underage and have admitted to drinking there that night. A makeshift memorial for Brooks has been created at the accident site to honor the beloved student. Her sorority sisters in Alpha Phi described her as a “bubbly, loving and [a] selfless friend” who, in a tragic twist of fate, wanted her heart and kidneys donated in the hope of saving other people’s lives.



LSU President William Tate said that Brooks “should not have been taken from us in this way” in a statement released following the harrowing events. Prosecutors are looking to upgrade charges to first-degree rape and plan to convene a grand jury in the case. Louisiana's first-degree rape statute brings an obligatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.