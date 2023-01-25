Shocking Footage From Baton Rouge Bar Unveils Chaotic Scene Where LSU Student Madi Brooks Was Last Seen Leaving With Four Men Accused Of Her Sexual Assault

Dramatic footage taken from Reggie's Bar in Tigerland in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, captured shocking antics taking place on the premise. The college town bar was the last place that Louisiana State University student Madi Brooks was seen alive. Surveillance footage captured the student leaving the bar and getting into a car with four men before she was killed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brooks, 19, was seen entering the bar around 10 PM on the night she was killed. Later in the surveillance footage, Brooks left Reggie's with four men, who are accused of sexually assaulting her before they allegedly dumped the 19-year-old on the side of the road.

Brooks was stuck and killed by a ride-share vehicle around 3 AM on January 15 near the area the men were accused of leaving her.

The release of the shocking footage painted a disturbing image of normalized chaos during a night out at Reggie's.