Shocking Footage From Baton Rouge Bar Unveils Chaotic Scene Where LSU Student Madi Brooks Was Last Seen Leaving With Four Men Accused Of Her Sexual Assault
Dramatic footage taken from Reggie's Bar in Tigerland in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, captured shocking antics taking place on the premise. The college town bar was the last place that Louisiana State University student Madi Brooks was seen alive. Surveillance footage captured the student leaving the bar and getting into a car with four men before she was killed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brooks, 19, was seen entering the bar around 10 PM on the night she was killed. Later in the surveillance footage, Brooks left Reggie's with four men, who are accused of sexually assaulting her before they allegedly dumped the 19-year-old on the side of the road.
Brooks was stuck and killed by a ride-share vehicle around 3 AM on January 15 near the area the men were accused of leaving her.
The release of the shocking footage painted a disturbing image of normalized chaos during a night out at Reggie's.
In the footage shared by Reggie's patrons on social media, staff was seen drinking straight from liquor bottles while wearing their uniforms.
In some clips, some individuals who appeared to be over-served were seen being carried into the bathrooms, according to the Daily Mail.
According to images from Brooks' social media, the student appeared to be a frequent customer at the bar.
In Snapchat photos shared by the student, Brooks was seen behind the bar with Reggie's staff, who were fellow Alpha Phi sorority sisters.
While Brooks was not of legal drinking age — and the bar had a sign posted that prohibited minors from sitting at the bar — a toxicology report found that the student had a blood alcohol content limit of .319 that fateful evening, according to AL News.
Reggie's was also well-known for offering no-cover charges to female sorority members like Brooks.
Other clips showed male patrons in the bar acting overly aggressive, while additional footage captured patrons swaying back and forth in an overtly intoxicated manner.
- 'There Was A Lot Of Hope': Savannah Chrisley Admits Saying Goodbye To Her Parents Was 'Really Tough' Before Combined 19-Year Prison Sentences
- Missing Ohio Architect & Fiancé Found Dead Near Bullet-Ridden Van After Going MIA In Mexico On Christmas Day
- White Sox Pitcher Mike Clevinger Accused Of Domestic Violence & Child Abuse By His 10-Month-Old Daughter's Mother
Police arrested four men believed to be connected to raping Brooks and leaving her stranded on the side of the road.
Kavion Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male were charged with third-degree rape of the LSU Alpha Phi sorority girl.
The 18-year-old's uncle, Everett Lee, 28, and his friend, Casen Carver, 18, were also charged with accessory to the crimes for allegedly standing by and watching the heinous assault take place.
The ride-share driver who struck Brooks was not charged with any crime.
The brutal assault and tragic death have raised concerns among the Baton Rouge community for the safety of students, as well as questions regarding the bar's liability after footage displayed concerning routine practices by staff and patrons.
In one clip from the now-viral footage circulating social media, a piñata was seen being used as a ball for a male patron to swing at with a baseball bat inside the bar.
Reggie's staff was also captured in several clips drinking while on the clock, as well as dancing scandalously together as patrons stumbled over themselves in the bar.
Kris Perrett, an attorney for the popular Baton Rouge hangout, issued a statement on behalf of the establishment and confirmed that Reggie's was "fully cooperating with authorities."