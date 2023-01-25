Your tip
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband In The Dark On Who Will Take Over Estate As Her Death Leaves Family In Shambles, Court Docs Reveal

Jan. 25 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Lisa Marie Presleys ex-husband Michael Lockwood has no idea who will be taking over control of the late singer’s estate following her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lockwood’s attorney has filed a ‘notice of the death of a party’ in the never-ending divorce battle that Presley was still fighting when she died.

Lockwood, who was married to Presley from 2006 until 2016, told the court that Lisa Marie died on January 12.

His lawyer said, “We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”

Lockwood being in the dark about who will be managing Presley’s estate is interesting. After her death, sources said he had been spending time with Presley’s mother Priscilla, and was even photographed on the family’s private plane to Graceland for the memorial.

Sources said Lockwood, who shared custody with Presley, will have full custody of their 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley, in the wake of her death. An insider said Presley's mother Priscilla and adult daughter Riley do not plan to fight him in court.

Lisa Marie Presley
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lockwood and Presley were involved in a bitter court battle in the months before her death. The struggling musician had gone back to court last year demanding Presley pay him monthly child support.

Presley had avoided being ordered to pay support for years due to her own financial struggles. The majority of her Elvis inheritance was squandered, and she had massive amounts of tax debt.

In court documents, Lockwood said Presley’s finances had improved after she signed a $3-4 million book deal, had reopened Graceland after the pandemic, and had been involved in the Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler.

The two were headed to trial before they reached a settlement. Presley agreed to pay around $6k a month in support to Lockwood. However, days after the deal was reached, Lockwood was back in court claiming they were struggling to agree to the verbiage in the paperwork.

As part of the battle, Presley revealed her dire financial situation. At the time of her death, Elvis’ only child owed millions to creditors including $1.17 million for a loan, $700k in back taxes, $568k to the IRS for 2021 taxes, $399,012 to the California Franchise Tax Board for 2017/2018 and another $159k for 2021.

