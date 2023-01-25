Bill Gates Spotted With Mystery Woman 17 Months After Finalizing Divorce From Longtime Wife Melinda
Business magnate Bill Gates was seen admiring the landscape outside of the Sydney Opera House, standing alongside a mystery brunette as he spent the afternoon soaking up the views.
It's been nearly two years since the billionaire investor finalized his divorce from his longtime wife Melinda in August 2021, and little is known about his relationship with the woman whom he was standing next to during his visit to Australia.
Gates has been enjoying his trip down under after attending a meeting with the prime minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.
The philanthropist was dressed comfortably, wearing a navy polo shirt, slacks, a baseball cap and sneakers in photos published by Daily Mail on January 25.
RadarOnline.com has learned Gates, who was recently named the world's seventh richest person by Forbes as of November 2022, took the trip with the Gates Foundation and representatives from his Breakthrough Energy company.
Earlier this week, the Microsoft founder warned Australia to prepare for the next pandemic, telling world leaders they should plan ahead during a speech in Sydney.
"With the pandemic we were foolish not to have the tools, the practice and global capacity to be on standby like we do with fire or earthquakes," Gates said. "Some of the things that stand out are that Australia and about seven other countries did population scale diagnostics early on and had quarantine policies."
He further suggested, "We need to be doing every five years a comprehensive exercise at both country and regional levels of pandemic preparedness and you need a global group that's scoring everybody."
Outside of his business meetings and rare public appearances, the author has kept a low profile in the wake of his divorce. He and Melinda were married from 1994 to 2021.
In the wake of their divorce, the exes reunited publicly for the first time at their daughter Jennifer's wedding in October 2021.
"I would say we're friendly at this point," Melinda later shared while breaking her silence in March 2022. "There's still healing that needs to happen."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Melinda kept her ex-husband's last name post-split and walked away from their failed marriage without any spousal support.
She did, however, walk away with at least $6.3 billion worth of stock in various companies that had been transferred to her by Gates.