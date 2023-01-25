Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bill Gates

Bill Gates Spotted With Mystery Woman 17 Months After Finalizing Divorce From Longtime Wife Melinda

bill gates spotted with mystery woman after melinda divorce pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 25 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Business magnate Bill Gates was seen admiring the landscape outside of the Sydney Opera House, standing alongside a mystery brunette as he spent the afternoon soaking up the views.

It's been nearly two years since the billionaire investor finalized his divorce from his longtime wife Melinda in August 2021, and little is known about his relationship with the woman whom he was standing next to during his visit to Australia.

Article continues below advertisement
bill gates spotted with mystery woman after melinda divorce
Source: MEGA

Gates has been enjoying his trip down under after attending a meeting with the prime minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.

The philanthropist was dressed comfortably, wearing a navy polo shirt, slacks, a baseball cap and sneakers in photos published by Daily Mail on January 25.

RadarOnline.com has learned Gates, who was recently named the world's seventh richest person by Forbes as of November 2022, took the trip with the Gates Foundation and representatives from his Breakthrough Energy company.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, the Microsoft founder warned Australia to prepare for the next pandemic, telling world leaders they should plan ahead during a speech in Sydney.

"With the pandemic we were foolish not to have the tools, the practice and global capacity to be on standby like we do with fire or earthquakes," Gates said. "Some of the things that stand out are that Australia and about seven other countries did population scale diagnostics early on and had quarantine policies."

bill gates spotted with mystery woman after melinda divorce
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

He further suggested, "We need to be doing every five years a comprehensive exercise at both country and regional levels of pandemic preparedness and you need a global group that's scoring everybody."

Outside of his business meetings and rare public appearances, the author has kept a low profile in the wake of his divorce. He and Melinda were married from 1994 to 2021.

MORE ON:
Bill Gates
bill gates spotted with mystery woman after melinda divorce
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of their divorce, the exes reunited publicly for the first time at their daughter Jennifer's wedding in October 2021.

"I would say we're friendly at this point," Melinda later shared while breaking her silence in March 2022. "There's still healing that needs to happen."

bill gates spotted with mystery woman after melinda divorce
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Melinda kept her ex-husband's last name post-split and walked away from their failed marriage without any spousal support.

She did, however, walk away with at least $6.3 billion worth of stock in various companies that had been transferred to her by Gates.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.