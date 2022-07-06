Billionaire Bill Gates Trolled After 19-Year-Old Daughter Phoebe Debuts New Boyfriend In PDA Shot
He's got 99 problems... Bill Gates is being trolled after his 19-year-old daughter, Phoebe Gates, went Instagram official with her new hunk! Hilarious memes began popping up on social media after Phoebe debuted her relationship with a loved-up snap on Tuesday, and Twitter hasn't gotten tired of clowning the tech tycoon hasn't stopped.
Mr. Microsoft, 66, worth an estimated 124.1 billion, became the butt of everyone's joke when it was discovered that his youngest daughter is all grown up — and throwing her PDA-filled relationship in his face.
Phoebe took to social media earlier this week, dropping the first photo with her new man, who happens to be Black. Since it's 2022, interracial relationships shouldn't be a big deal — ahem, we're looking at you, Senator Mike Braun — but trolls are making it into a thing with their target on Gates.
Gates' daughter is practically sitting on his lap in their spicy car selfie. Leaning into her lover, he planted a sweet kiss on her cheek while clutching what appears to be a diamond chain. She seemed to enjoy the smooch, too, closing her eyes and smiling as he laid a big one on her.
While Phoebe took the first step by introducing her boyfriend to the world, the Stanford student failed to reveal his name.
While it's safe to bet they met in school — Phoebe's about to start her second year at the prestigious university — she did not disclose any details about his identity, other than she seems to be in love!
Her photo with her boyfriend immediately went viral, and people couldn't help but wonder what the newly-divorced mogul thinks of his youngest daughter's budding new romance.
"Bill Gates said he isn't leaving any inheritance for his children. He's donating all of it to charity," one Twitter user wrote, referring to his divorce. "Major bag alert!" added another, referencing Gates' fortune.
"Thissss isn't the dream he's talking about," someone else wrote, including a photo of Martin Luther King Jr.
Phoebe isn't the only one of Gates' kids in love. His oldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, 26, married equestrian Nayel Nassar in a super-secret ceremony last year. Unfortunately for Gates, his marriage fell apart last year after his wife, Melinda, filed for divorce after 27 years.