From Beyond The Grave: Lisa Marie Presley Blames Scientology For Orchestrating Divorce From Michael Jackson — 'I Didn't Want To Leave Him'
The late Lisa Marie Presley allegedly claimed the Church of Scientology played a big role in her divorce from ex-husband Michael Jackson in the years before her death, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
The only child of music legend Elvis Presley got married to the King of Pop in 1994, but they called it quits two years later in 1996, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
She would be present for some of the most turbulent times in his life like when Jackson was accused of child molestation — allegations Lisa Marie shut down in an unearthed interview with Tony Ortega, which was shared in a new blog post via The Underground Bunker.
"F---ing around little boys? Dude, do you think I'd be with someone if I witnessed that?" she allegedly said.
Lisa Marie alluded that busy schedules and other issues put a damper on their union, telling Rolling Stone in 2003 that she just "had enough."
Ortega said that was her way of saving face, claiming Scientology had been more involved in their breakup than anybody knew.
"I was in love with Michael. I wanted to help him," she told Ortega years before her passing. "There was always someone here. Even when we did that ABC prime time interview, there was always a Scientology handler right there."
"DM [David Miscavige] facilitated my divorce with MJ," she allegedly said, claiming there was pressure from Miscavige and Scientologist attorney, John P. Coale, to file for divorce.
"I was calling Dave, asking, what do I do? He was a huge MJ fan. He was all over that," she continued, according to Ortega, who said she was told to race to the court before MJ did, a choice she would later come to regret.
Lisa Marie added, "I was in love with Michael, believe it or not. I didn't want to leave him. He was in trouble and I wanted to help him. And they made sure that I left him."
"First of all, I never told her to love or unlove Mr. Jackson. This is 30 years ago," Coale told Ortega in response last week, claiming it was "absurd" to tell Lisa Marie to file first considering "there was no contest."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment.