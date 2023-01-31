From Beyond The Grave: Lisa Marie Presley Blames Scientology For Orchestrating Divorce From Michael Jackson — 'I Didn't Want To Leave Him'

The only child of music legend Elvis Presley got married to the King of Pop in 1994, but they called it quits two years later in 1996, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

She would be present for some of the most turbulent times in his life like when Jackson was accused of child molestation — allegations Lisa Marie shut down in an unearthed interview with Tony Ortega, which was shared in a new blog post via The Underground Bunker.

"F---ing around little boys? Dude, do you think I'd be with someone if I witnessed that?" she allegedly said.