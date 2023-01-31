Kanye West's Presidential Campaign Paid Alt-Right Pal Milo Yiannopoulos Nearly $50k For Consulting After Being Blindsided By $116k Bill

Kanye West has forked over nearly $50k to former alt-right pal Milo Yiannopoulos for his consulting work after insiders claimed the Famous rapper was originally left blindsided by a $116k bill, RadarOnline.com has learned.

FEC filings indicated that West paid $40k to Yiannopoulos to do "Campaign Wrap Up Services" for Kanye 2020, his seemingly still-active presidential committee.