Kanye West Takes 'Wife' Bianca Censori On Shopping Spree To Balenciaga After Ex Kim's Backlash With Controversial Fashion Label
Balenciaga may be done with Kanye West, but the rapper is not done with Balenciaga, taking his "wife" Bianca Censori on a shopping haul at one of their luxury stores.
On Wednesday, the embattled Eazy rapper was spotted browsing through items at the brand's Rodeo Drive location in Beverly Hills alongside his new bride (or bride-to-be).
RadarOnline.com previously learned the pair had a wedding ceremony, but haven't filed the marriage certificate yet to make their union legal in the wake of his divorce from Kim Kardashian which was finalized in November 2022.
West and Censori left with several bags of merchandise from their retail therapy session, just months after the label cut ties with Ye over his anti-Semitic remarks.
The Yeezy architectural designer was dressed up in a canary-colored fur coat, pairing her statement piece with black pointed-toe boots.
West, on the other hand, sported a black monochromatic ensemble as well as a T-shirt with a nod to the German army as the word "Bundeswehr" was emblazoned on it.
Not only did he previously have a longstanding professional relationship with Balenciaga, but he also opened for the company's Paris Fashion Week show weeks before the label announced its decision to part ways in October.
Balenciaga has since faced a controversy of its own, stemming from an ad campaign showcasing toddlers holding teddy bears in BDSM-inspired outfits.
A second series of ads featured images from court documents pertaining to child pornography laws, sparking more fury before the brand issued a statement and public apology, also withdrawing the campaign from their public platforms.
As the fashion brand faced immense criticism, others called upon Kardashian to speak out considering her ties with the label.
"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," she shared in late November. "I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."
The Skims founder also said she would be "re-evaluating" her relationship with them based on their actions moving forward.
Demna Gvasalia, the creative director for Balenciaga, previously addressed the matter as well.
"I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility," the creative director wrote.
"It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them," Gvasalia continued. "I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organizations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible subject."