Nicole Kidman Remains Silent 7 Days After Balenciaga Scandal Broke Over BDSM-Themed Ad
Fans are calling on Nicole Kidman to speak out amid the backlash surrounding Balenciaga's BDSM-themed photo shoot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Big Little Lies actress has yet to release a statement as the fashion brand remains at the center of controversy following a holiday 2022 teddy bear shoot, showing children holding up a plush toy wearing an S&M vest.
Kidman, for her part, appeared in a recent Spring 23 advertising campaign for the fashion house. She shared the snaps to her Instagram account last week — which have since been flooded with comments.
"How can you stand proudly for this brand as a mother?" one critic wrote.
"Why have you not removed this campaign?" another questioned.
RadarOnline.com reached out to reps for Kidman on Friday, November 25, and followed up again Monday, November 28.
Prior to her modeling post, she hit the runway for their couture show in Paris.
Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian, who both have worked with Balenciaga on many occasions, have also been put in the hot seat due to their strong ties with the brand.
"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," Kardashian wrote while breaking her silence on November 27.
The Skims founder said she was "shaken by the disturbing images" as a mother of four.
"The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period," she continued. "I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."
Balenciaga has since confirmed they are not taking legal action against Gabriele Galimberti, the photographer of the holiday campaign, who did not have any part in the shoot's creative direction.
They are, however, seeking retribution from those involved in the Spring 2023 campaign, which featured a Supreme Court decision regarding child pornography.
Galimberti confirmed that he had no control over which items or themes made the cut in a statement he shared on social media, adding, "I am not in a position to comment [on] Balenciaga's choices, but I must stress that I was not entitled in whatsoever manner to neither chose the products, nor the models, nor the combination of the same."