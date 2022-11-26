Balenciaga Slams Creators Of 'BDSM Teddy Bear' Ad Campaign With $25 Million Lawsuit

"As a result of Defendants’ misconduct, members of the public, including the news media, have falsely and horrifically associated Balenciaga with the repulsive and deeply disturbing subject of the court decision," the filing continued. "Defendants are liable to Balenciaga for all harm resulting from this false association."

This comes only a few days after Balenciaga removed the ads from their website and publicly voiced their regret for the campaign.

"We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign," the statement said. "We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms."