‘Bill Told Her It Was Time’: Ex-Con Felicity Huffman’s Husband William H. Macy Persuaded Her To Go Back To Work Years After College Admissions Scandal: Sources

Fearful actress Felicity Huffman has finally resurfaced in a new TV role more than three years after being released from prison — and friends revealed it’s all due to her devoted husband, actor William H. Macy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former Desperate Housewives star, 60, will hit the little screen in the ABC legal drama The Good Lawyer, a spinoff of the medical show The Good Doctor. Felicity will make her debut on a crossover episode on March 6.