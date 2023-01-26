Your tip
‘Bill Told Her It Was Time’: Ex-Con Felicity Huffman’s Husband William H. Macy Persuaded Her To Go Back To Work Years After College Admissions Scandal: Sources

Jan. 26 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Fearful actress Felicity Huffman has finally resurfaced in a new TV role more than three years after being released from prison — and friends revealed it’s all due to her devoted husband, actor William H. Macy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former Desperate Housewives star, 60, will hit the little screen in the ABC legal drama The Good Lawyer, a spinoff of the medical show The Good Doctor. Felicity will make her debut on a crossover episode on March 6.

Felicity was caught up in the nationwide college admissions scandal, and, in 2019, she served 11 days in prison and paid a $30,000 fine. She was accused of dolling out dough to alter her daughter Sophia’s college admission test score.

“Felicity was really embarrassed,” said a source. “She didn’t even think about returning to acting, but Bill told her that it was time to get on with her life and do what she does best.”

Back in 2019, Huffman issued a statement after a federal judge sentenced her. She said, “I accept the court’s decision today without reservation.” “

“I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period. I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.”

She added, “I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person. My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community.”

The actress continued, “I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed. I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed.”

Huffman was one of several parents, including actress Lori Loughlin, who served prison time for their role in the scam.

