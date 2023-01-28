Kanye West Under Investigation For Battery For Angrily Throwing A Woman's Phone After He Caught Her Filming Him
Kanye West could possibly face battery charges after confronting a woman filming him from her car.
The "Gold Digger" rapper was reportedly leaving daughter North's basketball game when he walked up to the woman and demanded she stop recording him with her phone.
"You didn’t have to run up on me like that," he told her in the now viral video as she continued to film him. "If I say stop, stop with your cameras!"
The women argued that she "wasn't running" and that she was filming him because he's a "celebrity," but Ye cut her off by snatching the phone out of her hand and throwing it into the street before storming off back to his own car where his alleged new bride, Bianca Censori, was waiting for him.
Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m. that day and obtained video evidence of the shocking altercation. It was later confirmed that West was named a suspect in a battery investigation.
The 45-year-old was also caught on video arguing with a man on the same day, claiming that paps needed to stop filming him when he's visiting his children. The man told him that there were 100 other people there doing the same thing that he was — taking photos and videos of Ye — and that they were in a public place.
- Kanye West Takes 'Wife' Bianca Censori On Shopping Spree To Balenciaga After Ex Kim's Backlash With Controversial Fashion Label
- Kanye West Planned Trip To Australia For Meet Up With New Wife Bianca Censori’s Family In Jeopardy Due To His Antisemitic Remarks
- Kanye West Introduces Daughter North To New Kim K. Lookalike Wife Bianca Censori Days After Shock Wedding
West reiterated that he wanted to "see his kids" without anyone photographing him, but the man told him that if he wants privacy with his children, he should visit with them at home. West then drove away as he said, "It's called human rights."
This is only one in a long string of scandals surrounding the "Heartless" artist. Earlier this week, Radar reported West and Censori were spotted shopping at a Balenciaga store in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, January 25, despite his ongoing drama with the luxury brand.
The rapper recently shattered his longstanding relationship with the fashion label and the company officially dumped him in October following his repeated anti-Semitic rants on social media that got him banned from Twitter.
TMZ was first to report that West is under investigation for battery.