Radar Told You First! Michael Jackson's Nephew Casted To Play King Of Pop In Biopic After Estate Revealed SECRET Project In The Works
RadarOnline.com told you first that Michael Jackson's estate had a confidential and lucrative secret project in the works, and the details have now been officially revealed.
The music icon's 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, has been casted as the late MJ in an upcoming biopic for Lionsgate directed by acclaimed filmmaker Antoine Fuqua.
Fuqua shared a behind-the-scenes snap, captioned, "The motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon."
In the promotional shot, Jaafar did a signature MJ pose while wearing striped pants with a white T-shirt and jacket paired with a hat to resemble the music icon.
GK Films will produce the biopic with the co-executors of Jackson's estate, John Branca and John McClain.
Michael's son Prince has since shown his support publicly for Jaafar, the son of MJ's brother and fellow Jackson 5 member Jermaine Jackson, taking on the coveted role.
"Truthfully, I couldn't be happier and prouder for him," wrote Prince. "Just being himself, he embodies so much of my dad and I'm confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they've never seen and that they deserve to see."
In November, RadarOnline.com broke the news on the upcoming secret project after court docs alluded to a potential fresh income revenue for the Jackson estate.
McClain and Branca needed the court to sign off the deal before proceeding as the sole beneficiary is his trust, The Michael Jackson Trust, and the beneficiaries are his kids Paris-Michael, Prince, and Blanket — in addition to Michael's mother, Katherine.
The executors filed docs stating there was an "opportunity which they believe is to the substantial advantage of the Estate and in the best interest of the beneficiaries."
They asked for permission to move forward with the deal, and by the looks of it, they got the green light.
Jaafar was overjoyed while sharing his own announcement, writing, "I'm humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon."
Michael died in 2009. He was 50.