Michael Jackson’s Estate Reveals Confidential Lucrative Secret Project In The Works

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the estate is currently involved in a bitter court war with LaToya Jackon’s ex Jeffré Phillips. They accuse him of taking MJ’s property from the house he died in.

They said Jeffré and LaToya were at the home in the days after Michael passed. The estate believes Jeffré took items with the intention of hawking them to collectors. He has denied the accusations that he intended to sell the property and said Michael’s mom Katherine instructed him to take the items from the home.

“Given the high-profile nature of this case, in conjunction with my portrayal in the media, I am extremely concerned about my personal safety,” Phillips recently said in court.

The fight is ongoing.