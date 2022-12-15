Michael Jackson’s Estate Accuses LaToya’s Ex Of Stealing Pop Star’s Handwritten Notes, 5 Hard Drives, 3 Laptops & Other Property Worth $1 Million
Michael Jackson’s estate has gone back to court laying out all the property it believes LaToya Jackson’s ex Jeffré Phillips improperly took from the pop star’s house in the days after his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the estate has provided a full inventory of the items it wants to be turned over immediately.
The items include “roughly 109 CDs/DVDs, most of which either contain handwritten notes on them or are private special editions,” personal and legal papers, handwritten notes, 5 hard drives, a microphone set, a photo album with Jackson on the cover, 3 silver Mac laptops, two iPods, two Dictaphones with 2 micro-cassettes, 3 standards cassette tapes, a black bag with a skull on it, a signed, framed photograph of Jackson, a Michael Jackson doll, roughly 11 framed platinum/gold record awards worth at least $1 million.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, the estate told the court they had uncovered an alleged plot by Phillips to sell of Jackson’s memorabilia. The executors of Jackson’s estate said that LaToya and Phillips showed up at Jackson’s home in June 2009 after he was rushed to the hospital.
The estate said Phillips took a bunch of personal property owned by Jackson including his iPhone, driver’s license, prescription pill bottles, pajamas, and clothes.
In August 2022, Phillips met up with an individual who had asked to view the memorabilia. However, the estate was actually behind the meeting and had sent someone secretly to see if Phillips wanted to see the items. The estate ended up seizing the property.
Phillips, who dated LaToya from 1995 to 2015, denied he stole the property and claimed Jackson’s mother Katherine had instructed him to take the items.
“I have never sold a single Carolwood Item nor have I publicly displayed them,” he said. “I have never lied about having the Carolwood Items or otherwise concealed the fact that I kept the Carolwood Items in storage. Jackson family members knew I had these items.”
He added, “had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called La Toya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother. If Ms. Jackson instructed me to give the property back to the Estate, I would have done so. Although the property was given to me and belongs to me, I would not have refused a request for the property from the Jackson family.”
“Although the property was given to me and belongs to me, I would not have refused a request for the property from the Jackson family,” he said.
The court ended up granting a temporary injunction prohibiting Phillips from selling off the items until a final decision was made in court.