Michael Jackson’s Estate Granted Injunction Against LaToya’s Ex-Fiancé, Court Order Pop Star’s Pajamas & Pill Bottles Not To Be Sold
Michael Jackson’s estate scored a huge victory in their fight with LaToya Jackson’s ex-fiancé, Jeffré Phillips, over the pop star’s property they claim was stolen from his home in the days after his death, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has granted a preliminary injunction against Phillips.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, the estate filed court documents in which they accused Phillips of making off with MJ’s memorabilia after staying at the singer’s home after his death.
In court documents, the estate said they believed Phillips stole MJ’s iPhone, driver’s license, prescription pill bottles with pills, and pajamas.
Other items they believed he took included handwritten notes, a briefcase with papers, videos cameras, and multiple computers. The estate said Phillips was brazen and even took off the resuscitator tube that was used on Jackson before his death.
Phillips had denied the allegations in a declaration submitted in the case. He said he dated LaToya from 1995 through 2015. He admitted being inside MJ’s home after his death but denied he stole anything.
He claimed Jackson’s mother Katherine had instructed him to take the property out of the home. Phillips said he went to home with LaToya after Jackson was rushed to the hospital.
“For several days, we stayed at the Carolwood House, during which time at least a dozen family members came and went, some of whom took items from the house,” he said.
As they were leaving, he said Katherine asked him and LaToya to remove any personal belongings they could take because the home was a rental and would be locked up shortly.
Phillips said he complied with the request and “gathered what personal property we could, such “Mr. Jackson’s phones, Driver’s License, and the clothing he wore on the night he passed amongst several other personal items.”
“I have never sold a single Carolwood Item nor have I publicly displayed them,” Phillips told the court. “I have never lied about having the Carolwood Items or otherwise concealed the fact that I kept the Carolwood Items in storage. Jackson family members knew I had these items.”
In August 2022, Phillips met with an individual who asked to view the memorabilia, but it turned out the estate had set up the meeting. He claimed he believed the person was a memorabilia enthusiast and denied having any intention of selling.
However, the individual said they were there on behalf of the Michael Jackson estate and seized the property.
Phillips said in his declaration that “had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called LaToya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother.”
“Although the property was given to me and belongs to me, I would not have refused a request for the property from the Jackson family,” he said.
The judge heard arguments from both sides and ended up granting the preliminary injunction which prohibits the sale of the items until the court makes a final ruling.