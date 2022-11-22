For context, the Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

Brown, who won the prize for Favorite Male R&B Artist, has appeared at several awards shows since pleading guilty to physically assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, founder of Puck media Matthew Belloni wrote in his article published on Sunday, noting it "would have been the first time in the #MeToo era, since the BET Awards in 2017, that a televised show had invited him to perform."

It was explained that producers wanted to give Brown an opportunity to take the stage after the R&B crooner felt he had been "shadow-banned" from Hollywood.

Belloni said he reached out to higher-ups regarding the "optics" of the performance, considering that MJ's hit track Beat It was to be included in the medley.