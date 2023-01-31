Joe Biden Repeats False Story He Logged More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two As Vice President
President Joe Biden once again repeated a false story for the eighth time this week regarding claims he logged more miles on Amtrak than on Air Force Two while vice president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 80-year-old commander-in-chief repeated the false claim once again on Monday while launching a new $4 billion project that will replace a pair of train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland.
According to Biden, a conductor named Angelo Negri once congratulated the president for allegedly logging more than one million miles on Amtrak after riding the train to and from Washington, D.C. from his home in Wilmington, Delaware for 36 years while still serving as a U.S. senator.
“I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day that the Senate was in, and they tell me it was about on average 117 days a year, about 265 miles a day,” Biden explained. “I put over a million miles on Amtrak, not a joke, including as vice president.”
“When I was vice president, I flew over a million miles on Air Force Two,” the president continued. “And I was going home…as vice president, and one of the conductors said to me, ‘Hey, Joe, big deal, a million whatever, 200 —’ he said, ‘You said have over a million miles on Amtrak.”
“I said, ‘How the hell do you know that?’ And they added it up,” Biden said.
- 'Get A Real MD': Megyn Kelly Mocks First Lady Jill Biden After She Was Referred To As Doctor During NFL Game
- Jill Biden Acts As Human Shield To Block Reporters' Questions About President Joe's Classified Documents Scandal
- Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
But despite Biden’s claims, such a conversation with Negri could never have happened because Negri not only passed away in May 2014 but he retired from Amtrak in 1992 – 15 years before Biden became vice president in 2009.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this was the eighth time Biden repeated the story despite the story being first declared false in 2021.
According to CNN Facts First journalist Daniel Dale, Biden didn’t reach over one million miles on Air Force Two until September 2015 – more than one year after Negri passed away.
Biden also came under fire on Monday when he claimed he used to ride “about 15%” of the time with Amtrak engineers, and that he was once given a personal Amtrak key to get into the back of the train.
“I can say it now since there’s different leadership,” he said. “I used to about 15% of the time ride with the engineers, for real.”
“And I’m the only guy that I’m aware of — when I stopped riding Amtrak — that had a key to get in the back,” Biden added.