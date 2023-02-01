Megyn Kelly SLAMS Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes For 'Massive PR Mistake' After They Cut Ties With ABC Following Secret Affair
Megyn Kelly turned in her political pundit badge for public relations credentials. The former NBC News host discussed the backlash former Good Morning American co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have faced since their affair was exposed — and suggested that they should "lay low" and "act like it's sad," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly, 52, was not fond of the ex-GMA hosts' "massive PR error."
Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were both in legal marriages when news of their affair broke in November 2022.
Since the shocking revelation was made public, rumors that Holmes had engaged in previous affairs with other ABC employees sparked an internal investigation — and both anchors have been cut from the ABC network in light of backlash.
Hours after Robach and Holmes' exit from GMA was finalized, the couple was spotted embracing each other in Los Angeles. After photos emerged of Robach leaping into Holmes' arms, the 52-year-old conservative host had enough of the ousted anchors' PDA.
"They don’t understand — no one looks at this and says ‘true love," Kelly said on her SiriusXM radio show Monday.
Kelly continued to slam the outed stars, suggesting they were rubbing their relationship in the faces of their estranged spouses and children.
"They cheated on their spouses. They cheated on their children. Yes, it happens. It’s sad," Kelly continued her tirade. "Act like it’s sad. Stop projecting ‘I don’t give a s--- about anybody who I hurt."
Last week, ABC confirmed that the anchors would exit the network due to the scandal being a "distraction" to other employees.
Kelly suggested that photos of the anchors being cozy together sent the wrong message to viewers and their families.
- 'Get A Real MD': Megyn Kelly Mocks First Lady Jill Biden After She Was Referred To As Doctor During NFL Game
- 'Get Over It': Megyn Kelly Defends Gwen Stefani After Pop Star Claims She's Japanese Despite Italian & Irish Heritage
- 'What A Mess': Megyn Kelly Mocks Kevin McCarthy's Failures, Bashes House Speaker Hopeful On His Inability To Secure Votes
"I think those two could have come out, they could have said on the show the next day, ‘We are very embarrassed. It’s true," Kelly said as she issued overdue PR advice to the couple.
"This was a private matter that we wanted to resolve privately given the fact that we have kids and we have spouses, but we couldn’t, given the Daily Mail report. And we are going to take a leave of absence to deal with this," Kelly continued. "And we hope that we can earn your forgiveness and trust when we come back."
Of course, the turn of events did not play out as neatly as Kelly laid it out. As she continued to view the relationship's timeline in retrospect, Kelly doubled down on Holmes and Robach by telling them to "lay low."
"Stop with the very clearly orchestrated photo events in South Beach, where they were all over each other kissing and fondling, while their spouses who they cheated on are posting sad-face pictures with their kids, who look incredibly forlorn," the radio host continued.
Kelly then stated her belief is that the anchors plotted for their relationship's exposure, claiming they "orchestrated" paparazzi candids.
"That was a massive PR error. They 100% orchestrated it, in my opinion," Kelly added. "I think there is a very good reason why they lost their jobs."
The conservative host then turned on the anchors' former network and suggested that in addition to Holmes' affair allegations with other ABC employees, that race may have also been a factor in their fallout.
"My suspicion is they were in a position where, ‘What are you going to do?’ You’re going to fire the black anchor and you’re going to let the white female stay?" Kelly added. "That can’t happen. She had to go too."