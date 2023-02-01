Megyn Kelly SLAMS Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes For 'Massive PR Mistake' After They Cut Ties With ABC Following Secret Affair

Megyn Kelly turned in her political pundit badge for public relations credentials. The former NBC News host discussed the backlash former Good Morning American co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have faced since their affair was exposed — and suggested that they should "lay low" and "act like it's sad," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly, 52, was not fond of the ex-GMA hosts' "massive PR error."

Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were both in legal marriages when news of their affair broke in November 2022.

Since the shocking revelation was made public, rumors that Holmes had engaged in previous affairs with other ABC employees sparked an internal investigation — and both anchors have been cut from the ABC network in light of backlash.