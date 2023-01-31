DeMarco Morgan & Rhiannon Ally Eyed As Frontrunners To Take Over TJ Holmes & Amy Robach’s ‘GMA’ Spots, Other ABC Talent ‘Upset’ They Weren’t Given A Chance
DeMarco Morgan & Rhiannon Ally, two anchors who have filled in for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach after they were yanked off the air, are the frontrunners to become permanent GMA hosts — but the move has upset others inside ABC, RadarOnline.com has learned.
ABC sources said that Holmes and Robach, who officially parted ways with the network last week, are already “old news” at the office. Now, the employees are focused on who will take over the empty chairs. A source told Page Six, “People are already moving onto the next battle, which is who is going to replace them.”
Sources close to the situation confirm that ABC execs have been impressed by Morgan and Ally’s performance the past couple of weeks. Another insider said picking them, “seems like the automatic go-to.”
The talk has “upset” other ABC talent who believe they weren’t given a spot at the gig. The other talent who have filled in for Holmes and Robach during the network’s investigation of their romance included Gio Benitez, Stephanie Ramos, Whit Johnson, and Janai Norman.
Sources told Page Six that Morgan and Ally are “relative newcomers” who have less experience than others. No official decision has been made by the network.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, on Friday, ABC News announced that Holmes and Robach were leaving Good Morning America.
“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”
ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a separate email that the entire situation had been a “distraction.”
“I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let’s not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that’s because of you,” she said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Holmes and Robach were lawyered up during talks with ABC. The two were taken off the air after their 6-month affair was exposed by Daily Mail.
The two, who are still legally married to other people, were caught on multiple dates around New York. Sources close to the two said they had broken things off with their spouses before becoming romantic.
Despite the claim, sources close to Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig said she was "blindsided" after learning her husband was with Robach.