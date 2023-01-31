DeMarco Morgan & Rhiannon Ally Eyed As Frontrunners To Take Over TJ Holmes & Amy Robach’s ‘GMA’ Spots, Other ABC Talent ‘Upset’ They Weren’t Given A Chance

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a separate email that the entire situation had been a “distraction.”

“I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let’s not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that’s because of you,” she said.