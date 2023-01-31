REVEALED: Serena Williams’ Stepmom Worked As A Stripper In Miami, Family Pleaded With King Richard Not To Marry Woman
As the bitter divorce battle lingers on for Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, new details have emerged that his estranged wife used to work as a stripper in Miami and Williams’ son never wanted her to marry her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Williams, who coached his famous daughters to become tennis legends, is working hard to finalize his divorce from ex Lakeisha Graham, who met at a tennis tournament in 2010.
While Richard doesn’t want to talk about Lakeisha’s past, it looks like his son Chavoita LeSane does, as he has confirmed she was a stripper.
Chavoita said, "As far as me learning Lakeisha was a stripper, dancer, or what have you, I never look down on anyone for whatever their profession or life, career, or goals are. It never bothered me. The only thing I wanted to make sure of was that they are a great person [for] my dad, that's all I cared about,” according to The Sun.
Another source told The Sun that Lakeisha, who is 37 years younger than Richard, used to work at a club called Rolexx in Miami under the name Angel.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Richard has accused Lakeisha of cashing his social security checks and transferring their vehicles and house into her name.
- Venus & Serena Williams' Father 'King Richard' Claims Estranged Wife 'Took Everything' From Him Before Bitter Divorce Battle
- ‘Your Husband A Groupie': Drake Attacks Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian On New Album
- Venus & Serena Williams’ Stepmom Hits Roadblock In Fight To Save Tennis Superstars’ Childhood Home In Bankruptcy
Lakeisha also allegedly worked with a “hard money lender” named David Simon, who loaned her a whopping $279,000. She would end up losing all that money on a failed truck driving business, according to court documents.
When asked if Chavoita thought Lakeisha was a gold digger, he said, “I don’t know what her intentions were in the beginning, but in my opinion, it does not look right.”
But Chavoita also didn’t think a marriage would be on the horizon for the couple, as he said, "Honestly, I never thought my dad would marry Lakeisha. Lakeisha had asked him several times, she was giving him ultimatums and was going to stop seeing him."
In court documents, Lakeisha described herself as a “dancer” and “entertainer” as the couple fought over their marital home.
While there are no details on what Lakeisha does for a living currently, she does receive some money from Richard to help care for their son, Dylan.
Chavoita said, "They actually have joint custody of Dylan, my dad, and Lakeisha. My dad is like a super dad, and right now they seem to raise Dylan well together, he's a happy little boy."