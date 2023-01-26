Your tip
Amy Robach's 50th Birthday Plans Ruined By Workplace Romance Scandal As She & 'GMA' Lover TJ Holmes Plan To Present A 'United Front' In Sit-Down With ABC This Week

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 26 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach has become upset that the scandal that erupted after her affair with TJ Holmes has put a dark cloud over her 50th birthday celebrations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Robach’s birthday is on February 6. Sources revealed that she was set to go all out for the big day. One insider said it was “going to be a big deal for her” before she was taken off the air and an investigation was launched by ABC.

amy robach th birthday plans ruined tj holmes scandal abc meeting investigation abc
The source, who spoke to Page Six, said Robach, who often frequents Turks & Caicos, planned to travel for the milestone birthday.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes are set to meet with ABC execs this week. The ‘GMA’ lovers have lawyered up for the negotiations.

ABC launched its investigation after Daily Mail published photos of the news anchors getting cozy with each other on multiple dates. Robach and Holmes are still legally married to their respective spouses. However, sources close to the two said they broke things off with their spouses before becoming romantically involved.

Robach has been married to actor Andrew Shue for years. As RadarOnline.com first reported, weeks before Daily Mail published the bombshell photos, Robach and Shue had listed their New York home for sale.

amy robach th birthday plans ruined tj holmes scandal abc meeting investigation abc
Sources close to the couple said they have been working to finalize a divorce settlement for months. For his part, Holmes filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig last month. Sources said she was “blindsided” by the photos of her husband with Robach. An insider said Fiebig believed her had been working on her marriage with Holmes.

ABC said the investigation was to determine if any company policies were violated. An insider said Robach has a clean background but Holmes had multiple affairs with ABC employees prior to Robach, including with a 24-year-old intern.

amy robach th birthday plans ruined tj holmes scandal abc meeting investigation abc
“[The nonstop coverage of the scandal] is becoming exhausting. They underestimated that when something like this happens, other skeletons come out. And they’re still married,” a source told Page Six.

Sources told The Sun that while Robach and Holmes are struggling to deal with the fall out, they plan to present a united front during the talks this week.

amy robach th birthday plans ruined tj holmes scandal abc meeting investigation abc
