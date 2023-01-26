Amy Robach's 50th Birthday Plans Ruined By Workplace Romance Scandal As She & 'GMA' Lover TJ Holmes Plan To Present A 'United Front' In Sit-Down With ABC This Week

Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach has become upset that the scandal that erupted after her affair with TJ Holmes has put a dark cloud over her 50th birthday celebrations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Robach’s birthday is on February 6. Sources revealed that she was set to go all out for the big day. One insider said it was “going to be a big deal for her” before she was taken off the air and an investigation was launched by ABC.