'Long Live Russia!' Novak Djokovic SLAMMED After Tennis Star's Father Poses With Russian Flag Emblazoned With Vladimir Putin's Face
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic came under fire this week after it was revealed his father posed for a video with a pro-Russian flag depicting Vladimir Putin’s face, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising incident reportedly took place Thursday night in Melbourne shortly after Novak, 35, reached the Australian Open semi-finals.
According to Daily Mail, tournament officials were forced to issue a statement after the video was uploaded to a pro-Russia YouTube channel.
Officials were also forced to evict four pro-Russian spectators from Melbourne Park and warn Novak’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, about his future behavior at the tournament.
“A small group of people displayed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards following a match on Wednesday night and were evicted,” Tennis Australia said in their statement.
“One patron is now assisting police with unrelated matters,” the officials continued. “Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt.”
“We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies.”
- Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
- Vladimir Putin's Mercenary Chief Accused Of 'Castrating' Russian Soldiers Who Try To Surrender Or Flee War Against Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin's Mercenary Chief Deepens Feud With Russian Leader, Dismisses Moscow Generals As 'A Bunch Of Clowns'
According to the Australian Open entry rules, any flags or rhetoric promoting both Russia or Belarus are strictly forbidden from the tournament.
In the video posted to the pro-Russian YouTube channel Thursday night, Novak’s father is captured alongside a group of seemingly Russian spectators standing behind a flag with Putin’s face emblazoned across the front.
The spectators are then heard chanting “Long Live Russia!” before being evicted from the venue.
Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, spoke out shortly after Thursday night’s incident to express his disgust toward the behavior of the Australian Open’s spectators.
“It’s a full package,” he said. “Among the Serbian flags there is a Russian flag, Putin, Z-symbol, so-called Donetsk People Republic flag.”
“It’s such a disgrace,” Myroshnychenko added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is not the first time Novak has found himself at the center of controversy.
Over the summer, the Serbian tennis star was barred from competing in the U.S. Open because he refused to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
As a result, Novak was forced to skip the prestigious event after having previously won the U.S. Open in 2018.