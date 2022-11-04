'The Former President Played DJ': Ivanka Trump Skips Donald's Halloween Bash At Mar-a-Lago To Ring In 41st Birthday With Tiffany & Friends

"The former president played DJ from his dinner table with his iPad," sources told Page Six, opting for the Phantom of the Opera soundtrack and other hits from over the years.

Trump was reportedly "playing mostly '80s music that got everyone dancing."

The former president dressed in his signature suit and tie for the soirée and was spotted greeting guests who were keen to see if he would comment on reports that he is running for president again in 2024 — but insiders said he "ducked direct answers."