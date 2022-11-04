‘There’s A Lot At Risk’: Cameron Diaz Friends Fear Jamie Foxx Film Could Stall Career Comeback

Camera Diaz has put a huge amount of faith in her friend Jamie Foxx to help her launch her career comeback, but friends worry the movie could be an embarrassing flop, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Diaz, 50, hasn’t appeared in front of a camera since 2014’s remake of Annie, which also co-starred Foxx. Recently, the Django Unchained actor was able to convince the Charlie’s Angels star to unretire.