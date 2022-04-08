Retired Actress Cameron Diaz Breaks Cover, Makes Rare Outing In Los Angeles

The San Diego native, who's been married to Good Charlotte frontman Benji Madden since 2015, has been focused on family and other business ventures since retiring from acting following her role in Will Gluck's 2014 remake of Annie.

She has since appeared in Zoë Bell's short film made during the pandemic Boss B---h Fight Challenge — along with other Hollywood superstars such as Florence Pugh, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Lawless, and Rosario Dawson to name a few — but it was by no means a return to acting for the Bad Teacher star.

Diaz has no projects currently in development and is reportedly content with her life as a stay-at-home mom.