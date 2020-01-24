Cameron Diaz Gives Up Millions Of Dollars For Motherhood

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cameron Diaz Sacrificed Whopping $100 Million To Have Her Daughter! ‘She insists it’s a price worth paying,’ says a source.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are over the moon following their surprise baby news — but the exciting development has come at the huge cost of quitting her career for motherhood, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“Cam has turned down dozens of roles over these past few years, and it’s no exaggeration to say she could have banked up to $100 million or even more if she’d been working instead of resting and planning her domestic future,” an insider explained of the star who was once among the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

Photo Credit:Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

As Radar previously reported, Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, welcomed their newborn daughter, Reddix, on December 30 — six days before the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary.

A surrogate carried the couple’s child to term.

Though opting out of working on blockbusters has not come cheap for Diaz, she “insists it’s a price worth paying,” said the source.

“To be fair she and Benji aren’t exactly short of cash even after she turned her back on Hollywood,” the source continued.

Still, while the actress would love to quit Hollywood forever to embrace motherhood, fans may soon get the chance to see the rom-com queen grace the silver screen.

“There’s a growing feeling she’ll get back to making movies once she’s had six months or so to bond with the baby,” revealed the insider, who noted: “At the end of the day she’s just too talented and in-demand to stay in retirement forever.”

In the meantime, the proud parents have arranged to jet off on a five-star Hawaiian vacation to celebrate the arrival of their daughter once the newborn is old enough to fly.