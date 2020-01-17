Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Considering Move To Hawaii

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aloha! New Parents Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Ditching Hollywood For Hawaii Quality of life is more important than making money for the couple.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are jetting off on a five-star Hawaiian vacation to celebrate the arrival of their newborn daughter, but they may make the tropical destination home full-time, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the whirlwind babymoon won’t happen for a few weeks — “until Raddix is at least two months and fully fit to fly,” said a source — once the couple gets the green light they’ll be enjoying an extended stay in the sunshine.

As Radar recently reported, Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, welcomed Raddix via surrogate on December 30 — six days before the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary.

Turns out Diaz and Madden’s upcoming vacation with little Raddix is serving a dual purpose: deciding whether the islands in the middle of the Pacific Ocean might make a good place to raise a family.

“There’s a big part of Cameron who’d love to quit Hollywood and move to Hawaii full-time, and that’s something Benji’s open to as well,” the source told Radar.

“It all depends if she wants to go back to making movies, but Cam’s proved already that quality of life is more important to her these days than making money,” added the source.