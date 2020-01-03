Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New Addition! Cameron Diaz Welcomes Daughter Raddix With Benji Madden ‘She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family’ the couple wrote.

New year, new baby!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are parents to their newborn daughter Raddix Madden!

The couple made the announcement on their individual Instagram pages on Friday, January 3rd.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the post began.

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” they went on. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

The post concluded with the couple sending love and best wishes to everyone for the new year and decade ahead.

RadarOnline.com readers know Diaz, 47 and Madden, 40, have managed to stay under the radar throughout the tenure of their relationship.

But it has long been rumored they have been trying for a baby. The Charlie Angel‘s actress retired from Hollywood and put aside her projects to focus on her family.

Her curvier figure in recently released photos even sparked pregnancy rumors in addition to the fact that she hasn’t been spotted out drinking. The low-key lovebirds even renovated their Beverly Hills mansion fueling the rumors even more!

In September 2018, Radar exclusively learned she was planning to make a Hollywood comeback but in a different role than we’re used to seeing.

She was planning to ditch the movie roles and take on voiceover duties!

“Cameron is a lot more comfortable doing voice work these days because it’s a stress-free way to make money,” the source exclusively told Radar at the time. “The hope is that she will land a beer or carmaker voiceover deal that will get her back in the direction of making films again, but for now she’s taking things one step at a time.”

Now, that may be put on hold as she and her rocker husband add a new addition to their family.

Diaz and Madden tied the knot in September 2018 in an intimate ceremony in The Hamptons.