Gwyneth Paltrow Says Pal Cameron Diaz Will Be The ‘Best’ Mom To Daughter Raddix ‘We’re very, very excited,’ the ‘Iron Man‘ actress said.

Gwyneth Paltrow is thrilled about her friend Cameron Diaz‘s new journey to motherhood.

“We’re very, very excited,” the Iron Man actress, 47, told Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5. “She’s going to be the best.”

Paltrow’s reaction comes after Diaz , 47, announced she welcomed her first child, daughter Raddix Madden, with husband Benji Madden.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple wrote on Friday, January 3, on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the couple continued. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.” From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

As readers know, the Charlie Angel’s actress retired from Hollywood in 2014 to focus on her family.

Pregnancy rumors spread earlier this year when photos showed Diaz’s new curves. Fueling the rumors, she and Madden, 40, renovated their Beverly Hills mansion — reportedly in preparation of their new child.

RadarOnline.com readers know Diaz’s exit from Hollywood worried some of her famous pals, including Paltrow. During her time out of the limelight, Diaz turned most of her attention to her marriage allegedly causing her to distance herself from Paltrow.

Back in 2017, Radar reported Paltrow made attempts to contact Diaz, but was ignored as the Bad Teacher star “focused on staying around the house with her husband and his flunkies and not participating at all in the Hollywood social scene that loves and misses her.”

“Gwyneth doesn’t want to hang out with the Cameron of today, the one from three years ago, who actually left the house more than a few times a week and actually liked coming to Brentwood and going to the market or having a barbecue,” the source exclusively told Radar at the time.

Though the Diaz’s disappearance was a “stressful situation” for Paltrow then, baby Raddix might just be what the longtime friends need to come together again.