New Mom’s Boozy Night Out! Cameron Diaz & Drew Barrymore Celebrate With Champagne Besties have a Polo Lounge date after baby Raddix birth announcement.

New mom Cameron Diaz and her best friend Drew Barrymore had a boozy mom’s night out with champagne and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details.

Diaz, 47, and Barrymore, 44, were spotted at the Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills hotel on Saturday, January 11.

“Cameron and Drew and another lady were sitting in a booth near the bar and there was a bucket with champagne in ice next to them,” a spy told Radar about the girl’s night out.

“It was early, about 6 p.m.,” the insider snitched about the Charlie’s Angels costars.

“They looked like they were having a great time.”

Radar readers know Diaz announced that she and Benji Madden shared the news that they had become parents .

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” she posted on her Instagram page on January 3.

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” she continued. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Diaz and Madden tied the knot in September 2015 in an intimate ceremony in The Hamptons.

Another famous friend, Gwyneth Paltrow, gushed over her friend becoming a mom, telling Entertainment Tonight, “We’re very, very excited. She’s going to be the best.”

Radar previously reported Diaz completed renovations in her sprawling California home in late 2019. New additions include a one-story “family wing,” according to the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety.

The couple won’t ever be short of babysitters, as Madden’s twin brother, Joel Madden, and his wife, Nicole Richie, live just 50 yards down the street with their own family.