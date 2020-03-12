When it comes to chronicling the Justin Timberlake relationship timeline, his romantic partners are a varied bunch. There are actresses (Cameron Diaz), singers (Britney Spears), an iconic sitcom star, a girl group leader, a dancer/actress and even the child of a Hollywood legend.

Of course, Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel, and they have a little one to make the Timberlakes a family of three. But before he headed down the aisle and “settled down,” he had been on the arm of some of Hollywood’s most gorgeous gals. There’s even an actress who grew up in front of our eyes on television and now has become a powerful voice in the #MeToo movement.

The man who brought “Sexy Back” certainly had a lot of practice with these lovely ladies. Read on to get the lowdown on what amounts to a Timberlake “top 10.”