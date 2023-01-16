Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Refuses To Answer Whether She'll Endorse Former Boss Trump's Presidential Run In 2024
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders evaded questions about whether or not she will be endorsing former president Donald Trump's 2024 run, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The politician, who previously served as the Trump White House Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019, spoke highly of him but did not reveal if she is planning to throw her support behind him after he endorsed Sanders for her gubernatorial run.
"I love the President, have a great relationship with him. I know our country would be infinitely better off if he was in office right now instead of Joe Biden but right now my focus isn't 2024," Sanders told Shannon Bream during an interview on Fox News.
"I'm not really focused on that at all, but focused on what we can do to impact change and deliver on the promises we made during the campaign season here in Arkansas," continued Sanders, prompting the anchor to ask for a timeline on her final decision.
Bream inquired, "Do you want to see who else gets into the primary? Will you wait for the nominee?"
Sanders said that she is only focused on what she can accomplish as the 47th governor of Arkansas and the state's first female governor, keeping tight-lipped on Trump for now.
She further clarified, "[My focus is] on what we can deliver in this legislative session. I'm not going to set an arbitrary timeline. I'm not really focused on that at all."
Sanders later dodged questions on if she is "auditioning for vice president" — for either Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Sanders was sworn in last week, taking a seat that her father, Mike Huckabee, once held.
"A turning point in the history of Arkansas will usher in a new era of good jobs, great schools, safer streets and stronger families," Sanders said during a 15-minute speech. "The people of Arkansas, in their vast wisdom, have entrusted a new generation to lead. This is our moment. This is our opportunity."
Sanders, who has since prohibited the use of "Latinx" in state documents, vowed, "As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world, not brainwashing our children with a left-wing political agenda."