Shakira's Ex Gerard Pique Hits Back At 'Twingo' Diss After Singer Erects Witch Doll To Face Mother-In-Law's Home
Shakira and Gerard Piqué might have ended their decades-long relationship and custody battle, but the war is just starting. The former professional footballer, 35, hit back at the singer, 45, after she declared he "traded a Ferrari for a Twingo," referencing his new much younger girlfriend, who he was rumored to have cheated on Shakira with.
The Grammy winner made the accusations — and more — in her latest song with Bizarrap, BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53. Proving he found her disses amusing, Gerard rocked up to work in a Renault Twingo car over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Spanish soccer star sported a smile while exiting the budget-friendly vehicle, seemingly laughing at Shakira's public criticism.
Days ago, Shakira upped the ante when she appeared to target Gerard's mom, Montserrat Bernabéu. Despite the split, the Hips Don't Lie singer is still neighbors with her former mother-in-law.
A large witch doll was captured on Shakira's balcony, aimed directly at Montserrat's home.
Neighbors in the area said the performer wouldn't stop "blasting the song at full volume." The song is riddled with tongue-lashing lyrics at her ex and his lover Clara Chia Marti, but her ex-mother-in-law also got a line.
"You left my mother-in-law as my neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury," Shakira sings.
Fans immediately caught wind of Shakira's witch stunt and labeled her a "petty queen."
"I cba with celebrity gossip but when I tell you that I'm LIVING for this Shakira-Pique smoke," one person wrote. "Shakira apparently has a witch figure on the balcony facing her MIL's home? Go on girl," added another.
Things aren't just petty between the exes. As RadarOnline.com reported, Shakira accused Gerard of exposing their 9-year-old son, Milan, to "adult content" by allowing him on a live stream without her permission.
The singer fired off a scathing letter to the media, questioning Gerard's parenting skills.
The allegations came after they had already wrapped up a custody agreement in November. Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in June after 11 years together. They share two children — sons Milan and Sasha, 7.
According to the custody agreement, Shakira is moving the kids from Barcelona to Miami. Gerard will have the boys 10 days per month.