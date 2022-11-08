What Legal Woes? Shakira Reaches Custody Agreement With Ex Gerard Piqué, Moving Sons To Miami Despite Being Accused Of Tax Evasion In Spain
Shakira is going back to Miami after hashing out a custody agreement with her ex, Gerard Piqué. The Hips Don't Lie singer, 45, will move her and their children — sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — from Barcelona to the Sunshine State next year, despite facing possible prison time for tax evasion accusations in Spain, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shakira and Gerard's arraignment didn't come easy. The two had been in a bitter back and forth over custody of their sons and finally found an agreement they were both comfortable with during a 12-hour meeting with Shakira's team and Gerard's reps.
Of course, that means the former professional footballer will be thousands of miles away from his children come 2023.
"We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the exes said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
An insider dished that Shakira and Gerard "signed an agreement that is best for the kids -- which is their main focus and after 8 years of living in Barcelona," telling TMZ that she and the kids "will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Shakira and Gerard ended their 11-year relationship in June. He's already moved on to a much-younger girlfriend.
Shakira and the children will be living comfortably in their new city. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the Colombian musician has a $20 million waterfront property waiting for her arrival. She bought the mansion in 2001 for just $3.4 million.
Things were icy the last time anyone saw the Grammy winner and footballer at their son's baseball game in September, but it appears the tension has thawed out.
Shakira's breakup isn't the only issue she's dealing with in the public eye.
The Waka Waka singer is facing 8 years in prison after Spanish prosecutors accused her of failing to pay the government 14.5 million euros (roughly $14.6 million) in taxes from 2012 to 2014.
Despite proclaiming her innocence, the judge ordered Shakira to stand trial.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that her day in court will take place in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona, where she will face six counts of tax fraud. The trial date has not been set.