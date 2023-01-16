Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch Spotted Sunbathing With Country Music Star’s Widow Months After His $305 Million Divorce With Jerry Hall

rupert murdoch jerry hall pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 16 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was spotted out with a new woman only months after settling his bitter divorce from model Jerry Hall, RadarOnline.com has learned.

91-year-old Rupert was seen living it up with Ann-Lesley Smith, 66, while on vacation in Barbados. Smith is the widow of country legend Chester Smith. The two reportedly met in November and have become quite fond of each other.

Article continues below advertisement
rupert murdoch jerry hall
Source: mega

In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the two looked to be extremely cozy as they soaked up the sun.

Rupert asked Ann-Lesley to accompany him on the trip after being invited by British billionaire Anthony Bamford, the chairman of JCB. A friend of the mogul told Daily Mail, “He seems very happy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley-Lesley’s husband died in 2008 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 78. Rupert has been single ever since finalizing his divorce from Jerry six months ago.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in early 2022, Jerry filed for divorce from Rupert in Los Angeles Superior Court. She listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two had walked down the aisle in 2016.

MORE ON:
Rupert Murdoch
rupert murdoch jerry hall
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Rupert said he was “the luckiest and happiest man in the world.” Jerry demanded Rupert pay her monthly spousal support and attorney fees.” The divorce was filed after Rupert allegedly told Jerry that the marriage was over via an email.

Sources claimed Rupert’s family did not like Jerry. "[His family] thought that Jerry was keeping them from him," a source said. "She does blame the children for souring the marriage. They had a lot to say about it and a role in his personal life."

rupert murdoch jerry hall
Source: mega

Another insider said, "Jerry is truly devastated by what has happened and insists that it was all a bolt from the blue.”

While Jerry and Rupert had an iron-clad prenuptial agreement in place, the model reportedly still walked away with a $305 million divorce settlement and 2 homes. Another source said the figure was closer to $53 million.

After the divorce was finalized, the couple issued a joint statement that read, “Jerry and Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce. They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.