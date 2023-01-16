Rupert Murdoch Spotted Sunbathing With Country Music Star’s Widow Months After His $305 Million Divorce With Jerry Hall
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was spotted out with a new woman only months after settling his bitter divorce from model Jerry Hall, RadarOnline.com has learned.
91-year-old Rupert was seen living it up with Ann-Lesley Smith, 66, while on vacation in Barbados. Smith is the widow of country legend Chester Smith. The two reportedly met in November and have become quite fond of each other.
In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the two looked to be extremely cozy as they soaked up the sun.
Rupert asked Ann-Lesley to accompany him on the trip after being invited by British billionaire Anthony Bamford, the chairman of JCB. A friend of the mogul told Daily Mail, “He seems very happy.”
Ashley-Lesley’s husband died in 2008 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 78. Rupert has been single ever since finalizing his divorce from Jerry six months ago.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in early 2022, Jerry filed for divorce from Rupert in Los Angeles Superior Court. She listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two had walked down the aisle in 2016.
At the time, Rupert said he was “the luckiest and happiest man in the world.” Jerry demanded Rupert pay her monthly spousal support and attorney fees.” The divorce was filed after Rupert allegedly told Jerry that the marriage was over via an email.
Sources claimed Rupert’s family did not like Jerry. "[His family] thought that Jerry was keeping them from him," a source said. "She does blame the children for souring the marriage. They had a lot to say about it and a role in his personal life."
Another insider said, "Jerry is truly devastated by what has happened and insists that it was all a bolt from the blue.”
While Jerry and Rupert had an iron-clad prenuptial agreement in place, the model reportedly still walked away with a $305 million divorce settlement and 2 homes. Another source said the figure was closer to $53 million.
After the divorce was finalized, the couple issued a joint statement that read, “Jerry and Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce. They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future.”