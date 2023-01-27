Bodycam Footage Shows Accused Killer Alex Murdaugh Moments After He 'Found' His Wife & Son Shot Dead As Disgraced Attorney's Double Murder Trial Continues

Footage from moments shortly after Alex Murdaugh “found” his wife and son shot dead in pools of their own blood has been released during the disgraced attorney’s ongoing murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come as Murdaugh, 63, faces two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a weapon in connection to the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021, the court released the bodycam footage on Thursday, showing an officer arriving to the murder scene.